The resolution of the United States debt ceiling, market-friendly job data and bets that the US Federal Reserve will pause its rate hikes underpinned a late-week rally on Wall Street.

An impressive 701 points, or 2.1 per cent, surge by the Dow Jones Industrial Index saw the marquee Wall Street blue-chip index clamber back into the black for the year. At its Friday close at 33,762.76 points, the index was up more than 2 per cent for the week and 1.9 per cent up year-to-date.