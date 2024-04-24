Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust posts 1.8% rise in Q4 DPU

SINGAPORE - Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (Mpact) said distribution per unit (DPU) for the fourth quarter ended March grew 1.8 per cent year on year to 2.29 cents from 2.25 cents previously.

Unit holders can expect to receive the distribution payout on June 6 after book closure on May 3, it said on April 24.

The real estate investment trust’s (Reit) gross revenue grew 2.6 per cent to $239.2 million, while net property income (NPI) for the quarter rose 3.2 per cent to $183.1 million with an NPI margin of 76.6 per cent.

Mpact’s manager attributed the improved financial metrics to a strong Singapore performance and stable contributions from the Reit’s asset in Hong Kong, Festival Walk.

This led to overall NPI growth more than covering net finance costs for the quarter, which grew 10.8 per cent to $56.4 million due to higher interest rates on Singapore and Hong Kong dollar-denominated borrowings.

The figures exclude contributions from Mpact’s The Pinnacle Gangnam asset in Seoul, for which profit after tax will be shared based on the trust’s 50 per cent effective interest in the property.

Mpact’s DPU for the full year stood at 8.91 cents, down 7.3 per cent from 9.61 cents a year prior, as the manager said the full-year distribution was moderated by higher interest rates.

Gross revenue for the full year grew 16 per cent to $958.1 million, while NPI rose 15.2 per cent to $727.9 million.

As at end-March 2024, Mpact’s portfolio occupancy stood at 96.1 per cent – down from 96.7 per cent as at end-2023, but higher than the 95.4 per cent portfolio occupancy in the same period a year ago.

The manager said this year-on-year improvement largely stemmed from the success in backfilling the Reit’s mTower asset.

Ms Sharon Lim, chief executive of the manager, also noted that the Reit’s flagship asset VivoCity “showcased all-rounded excellence” as it achieved a new record in full-year tenant sales to bring Mpact’s overall portfolio to an “outstanding 14 per cent rental uplift”.

Overall portfolio tenant retention rate was 72.5 per cent, with a weighted average lease expiry of 2.4 years.

With a gearing of 40.5 per cent and average term to maturity of debt of three years, Mpact’s manager added that the Reit’s debt maturity profile remained “well-staggered” with no single financing year facing more than 21 per cent of debt refinancing.

The Reit manager also noted “ample financial liquidity” for Mpact to meet its working capital needs and financial obligations, given an estimated $1.5 billion of cash and undrawn committed facilities available.

“Our Singapore assets have consistently delivered. With this market’s inherent stability, it will remain a significant component of our assets under management and NPI, reinforcing Mpact’s foundational strength,” said Ms Lim.

Units of Mpact rose three cents, or 2.4 per cent, to $1.28 as at 9.48am on April 24. THE BUSINESS TIMES