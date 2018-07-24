Mapletree Logistics Trust's Q1 DPU up 3.7%

Mapletree Logistics Trust's (MLT) distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter ended June 30 increased 3.7 per cent to 1.957 cents due to an enlarged unit base.

Revenue for the first quarter grew 10.1 per cent year-on-year to $105.44 million, while net property income saw an 11.1 per cent rise in tandem to $89.8 million.

"These results reflect improved performance from MLT's existing portfolio as well as contributions from the recent two acquisitions in Hong Kong," the trust said.

Meanwhile, the amount distributable to unit holders rose 29.1 per cent year-on-year to $60.92 million for the quarter.

The total value of its 134 assets under management as of June 30 was $6.8 billion.

During the quarter, leases for 173,682 sq m out of 199,280 sq m due for expiry in the first quarter were successfully renewed or replaced, representing a success rate of 87 per cent.

AT A GLANCE

Q1 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT: 1.957 cents (+3.7%) Q1 NET PROPERTY INCOME: $89.8 million (+11.1%)

The portfolio achieved a positive average rental reversion rate of around 2 per cent for the quarter, while the weighted average lease expiry (by net lettable area) of the portfolio is about 3.3 years.

Portfolio occupancy rate stood at 95.7 per cent as of June 30, down from 96.6 per cent in the previous quarter due to a lower occupancy rate in China.

On June 5, MLT announced an advanced distribution of 1.398 cents per unit for the period from April 1 to June 4, which will be paid on Aug 31. On Sept 3, MLT will pay a distribution of 0.559 cent per unit for the period from June 5 to 30.

Ms Ng Kiat, chief executive officer of the trust manager, said: "This has been an exciting period of growth... as we forged ahead with our expansion plans. In China, we strengthened MLT's presence with the acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in 11 new Grade-A logistics properties. In Singapore, we divested a warehouse with older specifications and recently announced the proposed acquisition of five modern ramp-up warehouses.

"These initiatives are in line with our strategy to build a high-quality and resilient portfolio to deliver sustainable returns for our unit holders."

The trust said in a statement that "while the global economy continues on a steady expansionary path, downside risks have increased as the escalating trade tensions between major economies and rising interest rates may undermine global growth...

"In the markets where MLT operates, demand for prime logistics space has remained stable, underpinned by domestic consumption and the growth of e-commerce".