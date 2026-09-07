‘Many buy the story, not the company’: The trap many investors fall into

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The US market is exciting, but it can also be dangerous for young investors.

The US market has been on a tear, but it is also littered with pitfalls for unsuspecting new investors.

Should we stock pick or just buy the S&P 500? And what about new IPOs like Space X?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at how to explore the US market without getting burnt.

Her guests are Sheryl Choong, Head of Client Advisory Singapore at Endowus and Afdhal Rahman, OCBC executive director of wealth advisory.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:12 Should I just invest in the S&P 500?

7:13 What percentage of my portfolio should be in the US?

10:30 S&P 500 vs Nasdaq vs Dow Jones

12:00 How to start investing in the US

15:45 Getting into popular new US IPOs

18:30 Lump sum investing vs regular investing

23:20 Dealing with exchange rates

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.