Manufacturing down amid trade tensions

Manufacturing output in Singapore slumped last month as factories grappled with the increasing fallout from the trade war.

Overall output fell 2.4 per cent last month, compared with May last year, going by data from the Economic Development Board. This was worse than the 1.8 per cent fall analysts had expected.

Trade tensions between China and the United States have disrupted supply chains and hit demand for local manufacturers.

The key electronics sector saw production dive 10.8 per cent.

