Manpower shortage still a problem despite raise in wages

The lack of staff and rising wages of those already employed have forced Japanese cuisine restaurant Peace Kitchen to turn to a new secret sauce - automation.

The eatery is using machinery to make wagyu sauces and prepare chilli and garlic to reduce its reliance on manual manpower.

"You need one to two hours to fry chilli manually, but with the machinery running, you can spend that time on other tasks," said Peace Kitchen owner Simon Ng.

Although items like chilli and garlic are pre-prepared and frozen, the freshness of dishes like garlic fried rice is not affected, he added.

Salaries have risen by 10 to 20 per cent at the restaurant since March.

"It's possible for your workers to get poached as there's a shortage of skilled workers, so you have to raise salaries to get your employees to stay," said Mr Ng. "We had to cut down on the number of things needed to be prepared to reduce the impact of manpower shortage."

The staff are also extending their work time by up to two hours to finish all their tasks, such as closing up the restaurant after service.

Manufacturing company 2D Materials (2DM) faces similar challenges, said co-founder Ricardo Oliveira. "It's hard to get sufficient manpower as it's difficult to find locals with the relevant specialisation - for example, we find it hard to find engineers specialising in material science.

"Often, the only solution is to hire foreign workers. But because of the higher minimum salary, it's also harder to hire foreign workers."

The minimum qualifying salary for new EP holders was raised from $4,500 to $5,000 on Sept 1 while the minimum for new S-Pass applicants went from $2,500 to $3,000.

Other factors like rising raw material costs and higher electricity bills have also reduced 2DM's profit margins and are hindering its growth prospects.

"It's affecting our business to the point that we are considering moving out of Singapore to countries with lower manpower, land and energy costs," said Mr Oliveira, adding that such a move could deliver savings of up to 30 per cent.

"Manpower will be easier to hire and there's also more flexibility of bringing foreign workers into some countries," he said.

Mr Foo Chwan Chieh, application development specialist at 2DM, said he believes that inflation might stabilise by 2025.

"We'd like to make it work in Singapore, but the rising costs are making it harder to sustain our business here," he said.