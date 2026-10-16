Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia’s growth tops forecasts as AI boom drives export surge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The government expects Malaysia’s economy to grow at 4.2% to 5.2% in 2027, supported by sustained domestic demand investment activity.

The government expects Malaysia’s economy to grow at 4.2% to 5.2% in 2027, supported by sustained domestic demand investment activity.

PHOTO: BT FILE

  • Malaysia’s GDP rose 5.3% in the third quarter, beating the 5.1% forecast, but growth slowed from 6% as mining fell and most sectors still stayed positive.
  • AI demand lifted exports, especially electronics, while strong domestic spending and household support kept the trade-dependent economy resilient.
  • The government expects about 5% growth in 2026 and 4.2% to 5.2% in 2027, with full third-quarter GDP details due on Nov 18.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s economic growth slowed but still exceeded expectations as the artificial intelligence boom continued to bolster exports and domestic demand remained resilient.

Gross domestic product rose 5.3% in the three months through September from a year earlier, according to advance estimates from the Department of Statistics Malaysia on Oct 16, beating the 5.1% median prediction in a Bloomberg survey.

Third quarter growth, however, slowed from the 6% expansion in the previous three-month period. 

Third quarter growth was underpinned by positive performance across most economic sectors, the department said in a statement.

Only the mining and quarrying sector contracted, it added.     

The better-than-expected reading underscores the resilience of Malaysia’s economy even as growth moderates from a strong first half.

Robust domestic consumption and demand for electronics used in artificial intelligence have helped cushion the trade-dependent economy from disruptions caused by the US war against Iran

The services sector rose 5.4%, bolstered by wholesale and retail trade, information and communication as well as finance, the statistics department said.

Manufacturing strengthened by 7.5%, backed in part by export-oriented industries, particularly electrical and electronic products.

Bank Negara Malaysia governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said in an interview this week that the economy is likely to grow about 5% in 2026, with the nation’s diverse sources of growth helping cushion it against any slowdown in the AI boom.

Malaysia’s economy grew 5.5% during the three quarters of 2026, the department said, above the government’s revised growth forecast of 4.8% to 5.3% for the year.

The government in October raised the forecast from 4% to 5% previously.       

Household spending remains firm, as fuel subsidies helped shield consumers from elevated energy cost.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier in October also announced more cash aid and a higher minimum wage for 2027 to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The government expects Malaysia’s economy to grow at 4.2% to 5.2% in 2027, supported by sustained domestic demand investment activity.

Preliminary GDP data, which will provide a detailed analysis of the third quarter, will be released on Nov 18. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Malaysia’s central bank chief signals room to act as inflation risks rise
Malaysia’s growth unexpectedly surges to 5.8% on exports
See more on

Malaysia

Economic growth

AI/artificial intelligence

Malaysian economy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.