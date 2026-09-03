Malaysia’s finance ministry hires adviser to assess AirAsia’s funding needs, sources say

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AirAsia is a major employer and provider of affordable air connectivity in the region.

HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s finance ministry has hired Alton Aviation Consultancy to assess AirAsia’s funding needs, said three sources familiar with the matter, as South-east Asia’s largest budget carrier seeks fresh capital amid mounting financial pressure.

The appointment signals the Malaysian government is weighing what support, if any, it can extend to AirAsia, with the public interest and economic impact central to its deliberations, the sources said.

The government’s involvement is driven partly by AirAsia’s role as a major employer and provider of affordable air connectivity across the region, one of them said, adding the ministry has monitored the situation for several weeks.

AirAsia may require some form of government endorsement to raise fresh capital from external investors, but the exact nature of any support was unclear, the source added.

Another source said the government was scrutinising AirAsia’s financials and assets, but it had no current plans to bail out the company or provide a guarantee for any fund-raising efforts.

The sources declined to be identified as the information is not yet public. Malaysia’s finance ministry, AirAsia and Alton did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Aviation publication Cirium first reported Alton’s role in advising the Malaysian government.

Fund-raising needs

AirAsia reported a net loss of RM831 million ( S$261.59 million ) for the second quarter ended June 30, battered by rising jet fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict and heavy foreign exchange losses.

It has been restructuring aggressively, cutting underperforming routes, returning 25 older aircraft to lessors and renegotiating contracts with vendors to reduce costs.

The airline said on Sept 2 it was advancing discussions with local and international financial institutions, targeting up to US$1 billion (S$1.27 billion) f rom international debt markets plus RM700 million in local credit facilities.

It said the fund-raising was primarily aimed at debt restructuring rather than operational shortfalls.

AirAsia’s current liabilities stood at RM18.4 billion as at June 30, against cash and bank balances of RM954 million, underscoring the severity of its liquidity position.

Two of the sources said US$1 billion may not be enough to address its financial challenges.

AirAsia approached several industry players and financial investors, including at least one airline in the Asia-Pacific region, to participate in a US$1 billion equity financing in 2025 but did not clinch a deal, according to a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The approached airline declined, citing limited appetite for a minority stake that would offer little meaningful influence over AirAsia’s operations or turnaround strategy, the source said.

The Malaysian government has previously indicated a willingness to support the budget carrier, with conditions.

In October 2021, AirAsia’s then-parent Capital A received approval for an 80 per cent government-guaranteed loan of up to RM500 million to cover working capital needs post-pandemic. But it ultimately did not proceed because it would have required guarantees from co-founders Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun. REUTERS