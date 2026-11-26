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Malaysia wants priority over other lenders if it backs AirAsia

Shares in AirAsia, which controls about 60% of Malaysia’s domestic aviation market, have lost about 72% of their value in 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will require AirAsia to give it priority over other lenders if the government agrees to provide support to the budget airline, the country’s finance minister said on Nov 26.

Officials have said they are assessing ways to provide support without risking public funds. Authorities are monitoring AirAsia’s financial health as airlines around the world grapple with a jump in jet fuel prices linked to the Iran war.

AirAsia has said it was aiming to raise up to US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) from international debt markets as well as RM700 million (S$220.19 million) in local credit facilities, with the fundraising expected to be completed between December and February.

Shares in the airline, which controls about 60% of Malaysia’s domestic aviation market and employs about 26,000 people, have lost about 72% of their value in 2026.

AirAsia posted a narrower loss in the third quarter, but warned of rising fuel costs as it works to boost liquidity.

Malaysia’s Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan told Parliament that there has so far been no agreement or commitment to provide support to AirAsia, either in the form of loans, guarantees or public fund injections.

But if required, the government would look to safeguard public funds and ensure no disruptions to connectivity, he added.

“We want to ensure that public funds get the priority they deserve because we would be the saviours if we were to intervene,” Amir Hamzah said.

The government would also look to strengthen oversight of AirAsia’s board and management, Amir Hamzah said, citing a similar approach taken to assist debt-laden oil and gas services firm Vantris Energy.

“The government’s priority is the interests of the nation and the people, not the interests of shareholders,” he added.

The government’s monitoring was focused only on AirAsia’s domestic operations and not on its overseas arms or related businesses under its affiliate Capital A.

Malaysia in 2025 approved an RM1.1 billion capital injection into Vantris through redeemable convertible loan stock, a move officials have described as a strategic ecosystem rescue rather than a bailout.

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic as the conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines’ costs rocketing.

Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Nov 26 and intends to file for bankruptcy if it cannot secure a short-term financing solution urgently. REUTERS