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Malaysia says growth stronger than expected but AI risks loom

Gross domestic product rose 5.5% in the three months through September, more than the statistics department’s 5.3% advance estimate.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s economy expanded faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, supported by artificial intelligence demand and resilient domestic spending, as officials said they’re trying to gauge the impact of new US rules on AI.

Gross domestic product rose 5.5% in the three months through September, more than the statistics department’s 5.3% advance estimate.

Economists expected no revision.

Growth surged to 6.9% in September, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement.

“The Malaysian economy is well-positioned to build on its momentum in 2027,” governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said at a briefing on Nov 18, predicting growth of more than 5% in 2026.

“Downside risks include re-escalation of conflict in the Middle East and lower-than-expected commodity production.”

“In addition, another downside risk is if AI returns disappoint,” Rasheed said, though he predicted the tech upcycle “will be sustained into next year, although at a moderate level compared to what we’ve seen.”

Malaysia’s status as a net energy exporter has allowed it to maintain some of the world’s lowest fuel costs despite the Iran war, shielding it from the high energy prices that have battered neighbours such as Thailand and the Philippines.

But the data underscore its reliance on the AI boom, just as the US examines whether South-east Asian countries are allowing China access to advanced AI chips and servers.

Data centre operators in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil will need a US government licence to purchase advanced AI chips from Nvidia Corp. and other American manufacturers, according to an interim rule released on Nov 16 by the Commerce Department.

The measure seeks to restrict China and other US adversaries from accessing offshore computing power that uses American-designed processors.

BNM said it’s too early to know the impact of the rule change.

“This is an example of the geopolitics that we are all facing,” Rasheed said.

Out of the 120 companies in data centres, China only accounts for 13%, according to Rasheed, with the US, Australia and domestic interests accounting for the rest.

While the quarterly expansion was slower than the second-quarter pace of 6%, growth accelerated to 6.9% in September, and Rasheed noted the country’s businesses have adapted to supply disruptions even as they face higher costs.

Firms remained optimistic on the outlook well into 2027, the central bank said, citing business expansion, tourism activities, electronics demand and commodity prices.

Rasheed said electrical and electronic firms’ order books have been solid, showing strong demand.

Inflation is set to “trend higher but remain contained” in 2026 and next, BNM said.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 2.75% at its final policy meeting of the year earlier in November but signalled it would be ready to act if price pressures grow.

The ringgit has declined around 1% against the dollar in 2026, compared to declines of more than 6% for the Indonesian, Philippine and Thai currencies, limiting the impact of imported inflation.

“Exchange rate movements are expected to remain primarily influenced by external developments,” BNM said.

It will “closely monitor global developments and remains committed to ensuring the orderly functioning of the domestic foreign exchange market.”

Malaysia’s economy grew 5.6% in the first three quarters of 2026, well above the government’s revised growth forecast of 4.8% to 5.3% for the year.

The government in October raised the forecast from 4% to 5% previously.

Household spending remains firm, as fuel subsidies helped shield consumers from elevated energy costs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in October also announced more cash aid and a higher minimum wage for 2027 to ease cost-of-living pressures. BLOOMBERG