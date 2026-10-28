Major European banks’ third-quarter profits beat forecasts

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Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank posted a 2% rise in profit to €1.59 billion as strength in its retail and corporate banking businesses offset weakness at the investment bank.

ZURICH/FRANKFURT/PARIS – Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Santander beat third-quarter profit forecasts on Oct 28, while UBS accelerated a share buyback, easing investor concerns that a years-long boom in bank profits is losing steam.

Standard Chartered struck an upbeat tone, raising its income and profitability targets after third-quarter profit comfortably beat estimates, helped by its wealth and global markets businesses.

European banks have enjoyed record profits since 2024, fuelled by higher interest rates and rising share prices. But banking stocks had fallen about 10% in September amid concerns over lenders’ exposure to euro-zone government debt and a weakening economic outlook.

HSBC had rattled confidence on Oct 27 after reporting weaker-than-expected performance, with some analysts pointing to growing competition for deposits and slowing interest income as signs that banks’ earnings boost from higher rates may be nearing a peak.

Shares were mixed at the opening on Oct 28, with Deutsche gaining 3.5% and Standard Chartered 4.6%, while UBS dropped 1.7% and Santander eased 3.4% as investors focused on weaker earnings in its Brazilian business.

The Europe banks index was flat, in line with the wider market and reflecting the high bar investors have set for banks to outperform.

Equities traders aid BNP

France’s BNP said a strong performance in equities trading, which benefited from volatile markets, helped lift third-quarter profit 14% to €3.46 billion (S$4.93 billion).

It announced a €1.3 billion share buyback and played down the impact of soaring French government bond yields on its business.

At Deutsche, revenue from fixed income and currency trading fell 3%, in line with expectations and less severe than the 5% decline reported by US peers.

Overall, Germany’s largest lender posted a 2% rise in profit to €1.59 billion, beating forecasts, as strength in its retail and corporate banking businesses offset weakness at the investment bank.

“We are delivering on our commitments and are firmly on track to meet our 2026 objectives,” chief executive Christian Sewing said.

The results extended Deutsche’s run of quarterly profits as he continues a turnaround that has stabilised the lender after years of turmoil.

The market reaction to HSBC’s results, which sent its shares down more than 5% on Oct 27, underscored how recent strong performances by European lenders have raised investor expectations, even as the Iran war has complicated the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

UBS results seen as mixed

In Switzerland, UBS, the country’s largest bank, reported net profit of US$2.69 billion (S$3.45 billion) for the three months, up 8% from a year earlier and broadly in line with the US$2.71 billion expected in a company-compiled consensus forecast.

UBS repurchased US$1.8 billion of shares during the quarter and plans to complete its US$3 billion buyback programme by February, ahead of its previous target of mid-2027.

RBC analysts described the UBS results as “mixed with underlying revenues broadly in line with estimates but GWM (global wealth management) revenues below expectations”.

Spain’s Santander, the euro zone’s most valuable lender, reported a 19% rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, helped by contributions from recently acquired lenders in Britain and the US, although weaker earnings in Brazil weighed on the results.

“At a time of heightened volatility, our combination of at-scale global businesses and diversification across Europe and the Americas is a distinctive source of strength,” executive chair Ana Botin said. REUTERS