Looking ahead to build a robust portfolio for 2020

The performance of financial markets this year has been, in a word, remarkable.

Amid a trade war, a global manufacturing slump and a rising backlash against inequality, all key asset classes are headed for robust returns.

Pre-emptive policy easing, including the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, has provided support, and this should continue to limit recession risk next year.

To be sure, the major risk events on the horizon are political in nature and hard to predict and price. With the United States election, China-US relations and calls for more unconventional policies (such as "helicopter money") set to dominate headlines, investors are notably anxious.

A case in point: Cash holdings as measured by money market fund assets in the US are now close to their highest level in 10 years.

In our base case, we expect sub-trend growth to run into the new year. Still, a key lesson of history is that retreating into the perceived safety of cash and waiting for market falls has been a poor strategy.

Instead, the imperative is to stay invested and to increase portfolio resilience - by taking a longer-term horizon and through geographical and asset class diversification.

Building a robust portfolio for next year involves making decisions about these three topics:

WHAT DOES THE U.S. ELECTION MEAN FOR MY PORTFOLIO?

Elections tend not to affect global investors substantially. But this US presidential vote will likely be an exception, thanks to the polarisation of the candidates, the issues at hand and the outsized influence of US government bond yields on global capital flows.

We expect US stocks to face higher volatility as the election approaches. But investors should not position in the hope or expectation of a specific presidential win, since much will depend on the total government outcome of the election.

The commander-in-chief may set the direction of policy in the US, but actual implementation depends heavily on Congress.

In the absence of a unified government - either a Democratic sweep or a Republican wave - major legislative changes, such as on taxation, are likely to stall.

HOW DO I INVEST IN A PROTECTIONIST WORLD?

The world is headed for an era of deglobalisation, with rivalry between the US and China fuelling the trend.

The US and China have made some progress towards hammering out a trade deal, but their longer-term positions are staked out, and we see little to suggest a substantially more conciliatory approach even after the US election. Still, a phase-one deal that, at a minimum, averts more tariffs would provide a gentle tailwind for global equities.

Countries and sectors that derive a high proportion of their revenues domestically are likely to be more stable choices in a protectionist world. In this regard, we like the US and Chinese markets, and are cautious on the euro zone.

A more populist and protectionist environment should also favour companies that depend more on consumer rather than business spending. So the US consumer discretionary sector may thrive, while materials and IT may suffer. In China, we like firms exposed to the consumption upgrade trends in lower-tier cities.

Emerging market infrastructure could offer opportunities as supply chains adjust and boost demand for infrastructure outside China.

Next year, infrastructure spending is expected to rise notably in South-east Asia, particularly in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

HOW SHOULD I INVEST IN A LATE-CYCLE, LOW-YIELD WORLD?

The global economy is close to completing its 10th consecutive year of more than 3 per cent growth, and bond yields are near multi-year lows. Investors have enjoyed impressive returns for almost all financial assets over the past decade, so it is easy to perceive a recession as long overdue.

Yet evidence of end-cycle imbalances, such as economic overheating, over-leveraged consumers or excessive asset bubbles, remains scant. We do not expect a recession (only a 10 to 15 per cent chance next year), and see slower or stable growth as the most likely outcome.

In a late-cycle and sustained low-rates environment, investors should tilt their equity holdings towards quality and dividend investments. In Asia, dividend yields are higher than their historical average, and we see scope for growth given payout ratios are still low.

We like high-dividend-yielding stocks in markets where the dividend yield on stocks is higher than the yield on government bonds, particularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan.

Investors under-invested in the market should think about phasing strategies, such as setting a schedule for deploying capital. This includes a plan to speed up purchases if a dip-buying opportunity presents itself.

INVESTING BEYOND 2020

The underlying forces complicating political and economic choices will only grow in importance over the longer term.

In the decade to come, working-age populations in developed countries will begin to shrink, and a more hostile political backdrop could emerge for higher-income individuals. Significant innovations will disrupt existing norms.

Yet transformational changes ahead also present investors with ample chances to benefit. From game-changing technologies to the forward-thinking companies driving the transition to a more sustainable economy, opportunities abound. Promising investment potential includes digital transformation, genetic therapies and water scarcity.

Uncertainty will be a fixture of the investment landscape next year and beyond, but that does not mean selling out and hoarding cash.

Opportunities are out there, and to take advantage, investors need a long-term financial plan that takes care of both nearer-term liquidity needs and the longer-term demands of longevity and legacy.

• The writer is Asia-Pacific regional head of UBS Wealth Management's chief investment office.