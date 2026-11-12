Long John Silver’s White Sands outlet to shutter on Nov 18

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The upcoming closure of the Long John Silver’s White Sands outlet marks the latest of several in 2026 for the fast-food chain known for battered seafood.

SINGAPORE – Fast-food chain Long John Silver’s will be closing its restaurant at White Sands shopping mall in Pasir Ris on Nov 18.

According to a notice pasted outside the outlet, its last day of operations is Nov 17.

A homemaker, who wanted to be known only as Afifah, said she often takes her children to the White Sands outlet for meals after school.

“I’m sad that there will be one fewer halal meal option after this place closes. My children like the food here,” said the 40-year-old, who was having lunch there .

Another diner, human resources executive Benjamin Lee, who works in the area, said he sometimes patronises the White Sands outlet during his lunch hour.

“I don’t feel much about the outlet closing as there are always other lunch options around,” said the 38-year-old.

“But it seems like a lot of food and beverage outlets have been closing in 2026, so that’s a pity.”

The impending outlet closure marks the latest of several in 2026 for the fast-food chain known for its golden battered seafood. Its Woodlands outlet was permanently shuttered on Oct 31.

Long John Silver’s Singapore website now lists 10 outlets, including White Sands. This is down from the 17 outlets reported by the media in July 2025.

Its Jurong Point outlet shut on Oct 19, and checks show that at least four other locations closed earlier in 2026.

Based on social media posts as well as media reports, those affected outlets were in Suntec City, Admiralty, Commonwealth and Tampines.

Long John Silver’s traces its roots in Singapore back to the 1980s, as part of the wave of US fast-food chains that entered the local market.

Today, its outlets here are all managed by Zensho Food Singapore, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Zensho Holdings Group, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The parent group manages a global portfolio of popular F&B brands, including Japan’s leading beef bowl restaurant chain Sukiya and Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen, which both have a presence in Singapore .

The Straits Times has contacted Zensho Food Singapore for more information.