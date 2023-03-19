London Metal Exchange discovers bags of stones in place of nickel at warehouse

LONDON – The London Metal Exchange (LME) has discovered bags of stones instead of the nickel that underpinned a handful of its contracts at a warehouse in Rotterdam, in a revelation that will deliver another blow to confidence in the embattled exchange.

The amount of metal represents just 0.14 per cent of live nickel inventories on the LME, worth about US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million) at current prices, so the immediate impact on the metals markets is limited.

But the shock announcement has much wider implications: In an industry riddled with scandals, the LME’s contracts are viewed as unquestionably safe.

The news that even a few of them have been compromised will raise fresh questions about its systems and procedures while the 146-year-old exchange is still wading through the fallout of its last nickel crisis.

“LME warehouse warrants used to be the gold standard of warehouse warrants around the world, treated as a near-cash equivalent,” Mr John MacNamara, chief executive officer of Carshalton Commodities and a veteran commodity trade finance banker, wrote on LinkedIn. “Something has gone horribly wrong at the LME.”

It also comes at a fraught time for the wider metals world, after trading giant Trafigura revealed in February that it has been the victim of a vast alleged fraud involving missing nickel cargoes. The news that a powerful player like Trafigura is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in losses has spooked others in the industry and prompted some to check on their own metal cargoes.

However, the one place where metal has always been considered perfectly safe is once it has been registered “on warrant” in an LME-approved warehouse. Contracts on the LME, which are the global benchmarks for industrial metals including aluminium, copper and nickel, are underpinned by physical metal in the network of warehouses around the world – any trader holding a contract for delivery receives a parcel of metal in an LME-registered warehouse.

The LME discovered the problem after it received reports that some nickel delivered out of a warehouse in Rotterdam were bags of stones instead of nickel briquettes. The warehouse is operated by Access World, according to people familiar with the matter. The company was previously owned by Glencore, and said in January it had been acquired by Global Capital Merchants.

Access World, which is one of the more prominent companies that operates facilities registered on the LME network, investigated and subsequently found that the bags of “nickel” underlying nine contracts – representing 54 tonnes of metal – did not contain the nickel that they were supposed to.

The nine warrants have been invalidated and the warrant owner has been notified, the LME said, without naming the owner. The metal had been registered as live in the LME warehouse since early 2022, according to one of the people.

Spokesmen for Access World and Glencore declined to comment.

The LME warehousing system has over the years proved resilient to wider instances of fraud in the metals industry, which typically involve falsification of shipping and storage documents. The LME system is viewed as more secure because the exchange creates its own warehouse warrants and transfers ownership of them digitally. But it relies on warehousing companies to check the material as it enters their facilities to ensure the integrity of the market – including by weighing the bags that move in and out of the system.

It is not clear whether the bags ever contained nickel, and whether the issue is a result of error, theft or fraud.

However, the LME said that the bags clearly do not match the expected weight, suggesting that the warehouse at the very least failed to weigh those that were shipped on the way out.