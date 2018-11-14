Local shares hit on Wall St tech rout

Local shares took another hit yesterday amid a day when investors here and across the region tried to make sense of big falls on Wall Street overnight, sparked by fears surrounding the tech industry.

Regional markets pared losses after early sell-offs precipitated by signs that Apple's iPhone may not be selling like hot cakes.

Apple shares tumbled on Monday after optical equipment maker Lumentum Holdings said one of its largest clients had cut its orders for "laser diodes for 3D sensing", which market watchers widely considered to be Apple.

The Nasdaq dipped 2.8 per cent and pressured Asian markets.

However, stocks levelled out as news broke that China and the United States had resumed talks aimed at easing trade tensions.

Chinese stocks cautiously took in the tepidly good news, closing higher for a second straight session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was a sea of red early yesterday but rebounded to close 0.62 per cent higher. But Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged more than 2 per cent, hit by fears over the US tech sector while the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dipped 0.51 per cent.

"While regional equity markets are bouncing off the session lows, the toxic mix of negative inputs will continue to weigh on sentiment," noted Mr Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at Oanda.

"With global equities continuing to trend lower, it paints a much less compelling picture for those looking to bargain hunt and pick up some arguably undervalued pockets in the Asia equity basket."

The Straits Times Index sank for a third consecutive session, dragged down by financials to close 0.5 per cent or 14.55 points lower at 3,053.6, though at one point, it was down 1.2 per cent. Losers outnumbered gainers 221 to 159 on turnover of 2.08 billion shares worth $1.05 billion.

ThaiBev was the most active with 53.69 million shares traded as it rose 3.08 per cent to 67 cents.

OCBC shed 1.32 per cent to $11.22; UOB lost 1.18 per cent to $24.20; and DBS eased 0.85 per cent to $23.32.

Commodities firm Golden Agri Resources finished flat at 24.5 cents. It noted that crude palm oil prices could bottom out soon, but may face downward pressure due to seasonal increases in production.

It posted a net loss of US$53.92 million (S$75 million) for the third quarter, reversing a net profit of US$43.68 million a year earlier.

Logistics specialist Chasen Holdings rose 4.23 per cent to 7.4 cents after posting a 38 per cent rise in second-quarter to $1.3 million.