LNG prices surge on gas supply fears in Europe

Singaporeans may have to pay even more for electricity as fears over a gas crunch in Europe exacerbate after a major supply pipeline was taken off service last week.

Global prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have spiked further since July 11, when one of the largest pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany ceased operations to undergo maintenance.

According to data intelligence company ICIS, the European benchmark price started its climb on June 13 from around US$25 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to US$48 per mmBtu on July 11, the day the pipeline was taken off service.

The annual maintenance of the pipeline, Nord Stream 1, is scheduled to be completed on Thursday.

However, European nations, which are heavily reliant on Russian gas, now fear Russian President Vladimir Putin could extend the maintenance indefinitely.

The move would hold the region hostage for imposing crippling sanctions on Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Any permanent cessation of gas supply through the pipeline, which transports 55 billion cubic m of gas a year from Russia to Germany, will make it harder for nations in the region to prepare for the surge in gas demand for heating in winter.

Mr James Whistler, managing director of Vanir Global Markets, a global energy and environmental brokerage and consultancy, said the fear of the pipeline not returning to service has already been priced into key European benchmarks, which have had a rippling impact on Asia's forward-looking prices that are trending higher.

"European gas prices have become a bellwether for Asia in terms of LNG importing costs. We are certainly seeing a much tighter LNG cargo market on the back of European demand to substitute Russian piped gas supply and this has raised prices strongly," he said.

Mr Whistler said the price benchmark in Asia has consistently rallied over the year, with futures for next year gaining 108 per cent and those for 2024 gaining 121 per cent, year to date.

"This is a sign that the market believes the current supply issues will be a longer-term feature of the global gas markets," he said.

Mr Alex Siow, lead Asia gas analyst at ICIS, said that based on the company's July modelling, global LNG supply will be in a deficit of about 14 million tonnes for the rest of this year and as much as 30 million tonnes next year.

The implications are that Asia will have a fierce fight on its hands for the limited spot LNG supply in the market. "The lack of gas in Europe has started a global LNG price war. North Asia has always been the dominant buyer of LNG, led by Japan and China, but the desperate situation in Europe means that the much stronger purchasing power of European buyers is taking away LNG cargoes needed by Asian buyers," he said.

Mr Siow said that while long-term contracted LNG volumes are insulated from the price war, many developing countries in Asia do not have sufficient LNG supplies via such contracts, and have been relying mainly on spot LNG purchases.

He said many countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, already face significant price pressures. They are also facing potential negative economic impact from the gas shortage.

Mr Siow said that based on ICIS assessments, spot LNG cargoes are now pegged at around US$200 million, compared with US$45 million for the same period last year.

Higher costs have forced countries such as India, which have been suffering widespread power outages amid surging demand, to make the switch to coal as a fuel supplement.

In Pakistan, the government moved to curb electricity demand by limiting operating hours of commercial establishments, while imposing a five-day work week to cope with fuel shortages. Rising prices have also forced it to cancel spot LNG import tenders.

Unlike Pakistan and India, Singapore relies heavily on natural gas for 95 per cent of its power generation requirements. The gas is imported as piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia, and as LNG from various sources, including Qatar and Australia.

With increased volatility and higher prices projected, end users will have to continue grappling with higher electricity costs.

"Electricity prices in Asia are going to be elevated for a prolonged period of time, as energy markets work to stabilise fuel costs and integrate ambitious renewable strategies, which are unlikely (to materialise) in the short term," said Mr Whistler.

Last month, Singapore grid operator SP Group said it was raising the electricity tariff for the period of July 1 to Sept 30 by about 8 per cent from the previous quarter, owing to rising costs.