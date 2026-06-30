‘Like an apocalypse’: Bare shelves at Esso stations greet shoppers ahead of Fairprice exit

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Empty shelves seen at the FairPrice convenience store at the Esso petrol station in Braddell.

SINGAPORE - Customers stopping by Esso petrol stations from July 1 will find the FairPrice-operated convenience stores replaced by the more premium Cold Storage brand - a switch that has left some patrons wondering if their snacks and daily essentials will soon cost more.

Ahead of the transition, shelves at the FairPrice stores in Esso stations at Braddell and Newton were largely empty when The Straits Times visited on June 29.

A couple shopping at the Braddell petrol station said the Aljunied Esso outlet they frequent has had empty shelves for about two weeks.

“It looks like an apocalypse has happened. The empty shelves reminded us of the pandemic times when there was nothing on the shelves,” said the husband, who declined to share his name.

Another customer Raymond, 47, said he was concerned that prices could rise under the Cold Storage brand.

“Cold Storage has a more premium branding, so I’m worried about the prices increasing,” he said.

Still, he said the change in operator would not affect where he buys petrol.

“I only buy sandwiches or a quick bite if the timing is right. As long as they continue providing drinks, food and some car accessories, I’m not concerned,” he said, adding that he was interested to see whether Cold Storage would introduce new drinks.

Telecommunications coordinator Suffiandi, 42, who was at the Braddell station, said the change would not affect him because he rarely shops at petrol station convenience stores.

“I didn’t know they were switching providers today. But my friends don’t like that they are swapping the provider, as Cold Storage is more expensive,” he said.

FairPrice Group said it will conclude the handover of its convenience retail operations on June 30. It has run 24-hour FairPrice Xpress or Cheers outlets at Esso stations since 2003.

“Customers have been notified of this transition since mid-June. Operations at the stations will continue as usual until 10pm on June 30”,” said a FairPrice Group spokesperson.

Esso is offering a 25 per cent fuel discount before an overnight closure on June 30.

The new retail partnership with Cold Storage was first announced in March by Aster Mobility Solutions 1, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Group which acquired ExxonMobil’s network of 60 petrol stations in Singapore in 2025.

An Aster spokesperson said: “To complete the system changeover, all stations will be temporarily closed from 10pm on June 30, and reopen progressively from 7am on July 1.”