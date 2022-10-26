Lian Beng says steps taken to rectify leasing issues at Leng Kee Autopoint amid JTC investigation

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed Lian Beng Group has taken steps to rectify leasing issues at an industrial building that is currently under investigation by JTC for unauthorised subletting, it said on Wednesday.

The company’s statement came after The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that its majority-owned subsidiary Wealth Assets is being investigated by the authorities for illegally leasing out spaces at Leng Kee Autopoint, where automobile company EuroSports Global is a major tenant.

According to JTC, lessees can seek JTC’s approval to sublet up to 30 per cent of their gross floor area to non-related companies of approved usage.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, Lian Beng said: “The group has taken steps to meet the 30 per cent subletting limit on gross floor area. The financial impact on the group is not expected to be material for the financial year ending May 31, 2023.”

Lian Beng owns 80 per cent of Wealth Assets, with the other 20 per cent held by Vincar Assets.

The 99-year leasehold eight-storey light industrial development in Leng Kee Road has been housing car dealers and workshops as early as 2018. Zoned as a single user development, the building owner should fully occupy and utilise 100 per cent of the 16,265 sq m gross floor area for its business needs and operations.

On Oct 14, JTC carried out an inspection of Leng Kee Autopoint after receiving public feedback about unauthorised subletting of the premises. Checks by ST showed that at least four car dealers housed in the same building are not related to Wealth Assets.

Prior to the inspection, the landlord had apparently told some tenants that they would have to move out of the premises, as their leases would be terminated prematurely.

One tenant who had since moved out told ST that the landlord had apparently informed him the subletting was not approved by JTC when he started his lease more than two years ago. Although he had to vacate on short notice, he was glad that the landlord returned his deposits in full.

Lessees who fail to obtain JTC’s approval to sublet shall be considered as breaching its lease condition. JTC may exercise its right to terminate all lessees and tenancies – and recover the land and space – or impose higher sublet fees.