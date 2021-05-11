For Subscribers
Company Watch
LHN on track for market re-rating with strong profit outlook
Executive chairman targets $500m market capitalisation by end of this decade
One doesn't usually see Singapore-listed companies providing strong earnings guidance. But Catalist-listed LHN Group did just that, fulfilling its obligations under Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules.
On April 20, it announced that it expected a significantly higher net profit before tax for the first half of FY2021 of no less than $17 million, compared with $3.8 million for the six months ended March 31 last year.