Lawyer joins SPH Reit board

Lawyer Hoo Sheau Farn has been appointed as an independent non-executive board director of SPH Reit Management with effect from yesterday.

Ms Hoo, 52, is a partner at law firm Allen & Gledhill whose areas of practice include real estate investment trusts (Reits) and property acquisition.

“Despite the challenging retail climate and evolving consumer expectations, we have well-positioned and strategically located malls that boost our long-term sustainability,” said Ms Hoo.

“As we seek further asset enhancement initiatives and expansion, SPH Reit will only grow from strength to strength.”

SPH Reit Management chairman Leong Horn Kee said: “With her wealth of experience and expertise in advising Reits and property funds on acquisitions of properties, (Ms Hoo) will be an asset to SPH Reit. We look forward to working with her to enhance and grow our portfolio.”

Veteran lawyer Rachel Eng stepped down from the board yesterday, after close to three years on it.

Dr Leong said: “I would like to thank Rachel for her years of commitment and contributions to the board. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”