Launching into new spaces

Imagine this: you got held up while rushing to meet your client, so you need to find somewhere conducive to hold the meeting remotely instead. But you’re far from your company building or home office, right in the middle of the Central Business District (CBD).

The solution is Spaces which provides flexible workspaces, complete with computers, printers and receptionist services, that you can rent for any period of time.

In addition to its current locations at Clarke Quay, City Hall and Robinson, Spaces will open at Triple One Somerset, Paya Lebar Quarter and One Raffles Place this year.

Says Mr Martijn Roordink, co-founder of Spaces: “Singapore is an international hub for businesses and is one of the most vibrant markets in the world. It is a perfect fit with Spaces’ culture of expanding networks and connecting like-minded members to link up and share ideas.”

For corporate folks in the CBD

Launched at the end of last year, Spaces at Clarke Quay offers 16684 sq ft of office space that spans three floors, with a view of the Singapore River.

Beyond its aquamarine glass exterior is a sleek and modern space furnished with polished marble and natural wooden decor. It is also multi-functional, offering designated desks, whole rooms for team gatherings and a “break-out” area with many comfy seats.

It is perfect for those who enjoy meeting up with friends or business associates over a few drinks after work at the stretch of riverside bars and pubs nearby.



Various meeting rooms allow for productive discussions. PHOTO: SPACES



For entrepreneurs in the heart of the city

Set to open in the middle of the year, Spaces at TripleOne Somerset will occupy two floors (covering 35,000 sq ft) in the shopping mall, which also houses various designer offices such as Gucci, Casio and Samsonite.

Situated between Cineleisure Orchard and 313@Somerset in the heart of Singapore’s main shopping and entertainment belt in Orchard Road, it is the perfect home for an inspiring community.

With its convenient location amid various business and retail set-ups, Spaces at TripleOne Somerset is ideal for young start-ups in Orchard Road.

For corporate shakers in the east

Spaces will open its third office in the brand new city precinct of Paya Lebar Quarter at the end of the year.

At a whopping 50,000 sq ft, the premise will offer the ease of accessibility across three different MRT lines — East-West Line, Circle Line and Downtown Line. Paya Lebar Quarter is located between the CBD and Changi Airport, making it the ideal meeting point for frequent business travellers.

Decked out in luxurious fittings, Spaces at Paya Lebar Quarter hosts break-out areas, private offices, and shared working environments. The facility is also wheelchair-accessible, has 24-hour access and even houses a deli cafe to cater to those craving late-night snacks.



The shared working environment at Spaces allows like-minded individuals to collaborate. PHOTO: SPACES



Like the other Spaces premises, the one at Paya Lebar Quarter offers high-speed WiFi access, administrative support staff, and cloud storage that can be transferred across various Spaces locations.

With 86 per cent of Singaporeans now working from outside their offices, Spaces aims to continue to expand its location count and eventually make flexible working a mainstay in Singapore.