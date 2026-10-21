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Lao Huo Tang’s parent firm given 4 more weeks to clear CPF arrears

Soup Empire Holdings owes about $18,900 for May, June and July CPF contributions.

SINGAPORE – Restaurant chain Lao Huo Tang’s parent company, Soup Empire Holdings, was given four weeks to pay its remaining Central Provident Fund (CPF) arrears.

A State Court heard that the company has paid off about $5,300 so far and has about $18,900 outstanding CPF contributions for May, June and July.

During the Oct 21 hearing, the company was given a four week adjournment until the next hearing on Nov 11 to clear their CPF arrears.

Soup Empire operates a portfolio of restaurant brands, including Wantan Noodle and Kenny Rogers.

This comes after two other companies linked to the Lao Huo Tang restaurant chain cleared their CPF arrears, with charges against them disposed of after the matters were compounded, a court heard on Oct 6.