The labour movement has set itself the target of 1.5 million members by 2030, up from 943,000 last year.

Describing this as a "bold, ambitious" target, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said the labour movement must innovate and digitalise to stay relevant to workers.

Yesterday, the new committee re-elected Mr Ng, 51, as secretary-general. The labour movement also re-elected former Nominated MP Mary Liew, 56, to lead NTUC as president.

