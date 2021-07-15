Company Watch

Kim Heng rides a new wave

Offshore and marine services firm benefits from diversification into renewables

Kim Heng chief executive and executive chairman Thomas Tan sees renewables accounting for half of the firm's top line by next year. About 31 per cent of its revenue came from renewables as at the end of last year.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The Kelly Clarkson song that goes "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger" may be an apt anthem for energy veteran Thomas Tan Keng Siong and his offshore and marine services company Kim Heng.

Soon after listing in January 2014, Kim Heng went through a once-in-a-generation slump in the global oil and gas industry that brought offshore energy exploration to a halt. The resulting oversupply in rigs continues to plague the industry, leaving even giants like Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine reeling.

July 15, 2021
