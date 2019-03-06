Khazanah may sell Legoland 'if the price is right'

KUALA LUMPUR • Fancy owning a Legoland theme park complete with dozens of attractions - and 15,000 models made of millions of plastic bricks?

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional is considering selling Asia's first Legoland, Bloomberg News reported, after the investment vehicle on Monday reported weak results for last year.

The park, located in the southern state of Johor, could be valued at around RM1 billion (S$332 million) including debt, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The size of 50 football pitches, the theme park is owned by a Khazanah unit and operated by Merlin Entertainments. It contains models of Asian landmarks like the Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia.

Khazanah Nasional's managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told a press conference it had not yet received any offers for Legoland.

"We are not in talks with anyone at this point in time," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama. He added that Khazanah will consider a sale only if the price is right.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE