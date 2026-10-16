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KFC signs Coca-Cola on as new beverage partner, ditching PepsiCo

Coca-Cola products will be available at KFC US restaurants by spring 2027, the company said.

BENGALURU - Fast-food chain KFC on Oct 15 signed Coca-Cola as its beverage partner to provide sodas at its US stores, ending a longtime deal with PepsiCo.

There are 3,718 KFC locations in the US, according to the company’s website. Losing a beverage partnership at the fast-food chain would come as a blow to PepsiCo, which is struggling to improve sales in the country.

Coca-Cola products will be available at KFC US restaurants by spring 2027, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Oct 15. REUTERS