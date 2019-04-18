Keppel O&M gets final nod for vessel project

Keppel Offshore & Marine's (Keppel O&M) subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard, has received final approval to start full conversion works for the Gimi Floating Liquefaction Vessel (FLNG) project, worth some US$947 million (S$1.2 billion).

Gimi MS Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG, granted the final notice, which builds on a limited notice to proceed, issued on Dec 17 last year. Delivery of the vessel is expected in the first half of 2022, Keppel Corp said.

"Keppel Shipyard's scope of work in the conversion of a Moss Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier into an FLNG vessel includes the design, detailed engineering and procurement of the marine systems as well as conversion-related construction services," Keppel Corp said in a statement yesterday. It said the project will be similar to work done on the first converted FLNG vessel, Hilli Episeyo, which Keppel delivered to Golar LNG.

Keppel Shipyard will engage Black & Veatch, which it partnered for the conversion of the Hilli Episeyo, to provide the design, procurement and commissioning support services for the topsides, as well as the liquefaction process, Keppel Corp said.

When completed, the Gimi FLNG will be stationed at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border, and is expected to begin production in 2022.

The Gimi FLNG is designed to produce an average of about 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.