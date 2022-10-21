Keppel Infrastructure Trust posts 12.1% rise in Q3 distributable income

SINGAPORE - Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) reported a 12.1 per cent increase in third-quarter distributable income to $50.1 million from $44.7 million in the year-ago period, after the stock market closed on Thursday.

The increase was in tandem with a 15.4 per cent growth in operational cash flows to $65.5 million in the quarter from $56.8 million in Q3 2021. Expenses also rose 27.5 per cent to $15.4 million from $12.1 million a year ago.

The growth in operational cash flows was driven by all three business segments. The energy transition segment’s contribution of $28.5 million was driven mainly by the first distribution from Aramco Gas Pipeline Company, but offset by a 7.8 per cent dip in Keppel Merlimau Cogen’s contribution.

Environmental services saw a 3.8 per cent increase to $18.5 million due to the contractual economic benefits from the acquisition of the remaining 30 per cent of SingSpring Desalination Plant. Distribution and storage also saw a 3.9 per cent jump to $18.5 million mainly driven by Ixom’s contributions, which was partially offset by losses incurred at Philippine Coastal.

KIT expects assets under management to increase to $6.1 billion after completion of new acquisitions in Q4 2022. The trust is jointly investing with other Keppel companies to acquire Eco Management Korea, a waste management player in South Korea. KIT will hold a 52 per cent interest post acquisition for a consideration of about $346.4 million.

Another acquisition on the horizon is to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant with an enterprise value of $355 million. Definitive agreements are expected to be signed in Q4 2022, subject to approvals from authorities.

Units of KIT closed unchanged at 52.5 cents on Thursday.