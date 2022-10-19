Kakao co-CEO resigns amid public anger over massive chat app outage

SEOUL – Kakao Corp’s co-chief executive officer Namkoong Whon resigned on Wednesday as South Korea’s largest mobile chat app sought to defuse public anger over a massive outage that left tens of millions without access to a wide range of services.

The company has pledged to increase investment to ensure continuity at the data centres it uses amid growing concern about the app’s market dominance in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Mr Namkoong’s resignation comes only seven months after he took the top job and leaves co-CEO Hong Euntaek, appointed in July, as sole CEO.

The two apologised for the outage that started on Saturday due to a fire at a data centre run by SK C&C near Seoul, which cut off power to 32,000 servers, or about 30 per cent of Kakao’s total.

“We did not prepare for a complete shutdown of an entire data centre,” Mr Hong said at a press briefing, adding that previous emergency drills had mostly involved contingencies for surges in traffic.

“We will increase infrastructure investment so we can be prepared for shutdown of a data centre or two.”

He noted while there was no loss of data due to back up plans, programmers’ tools had not been backed up.

Most of its systems were restored by Wednesday, but miscellaneous functions remain shaky after disruptions to a wide range of services from payments to taxis and restaurant bookings.

“While Kakao has become a public service that the majority of the public uses, we’ve neglected responsibilities accompanying our status,” Mr Hong said.

‘Like water or air’

KakaoTalk, launched in 2010, has more than 47 million active accounts in South Korea, making it one of the most ubiquitous apps in the country of 51.6 million.

The free messenger service took mobile users by storm soon after smartphones took off in late 2000s and its early mover advantage allowed it to outpace competitors, including tech giant Naver, to become South Korea’s dominant chat app.

It was later able to leverage its large user base to expand into games, advertising, intellectual property and other entertainment, shopping, payments and mobility.