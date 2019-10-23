Jumbo opens second franchised restaurant in S. Korea

Restaurant operator Jumbo Group on Monday announced the opening of its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in South Korea, marking the group's seventh franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant.

Jumbo has six other franchised seafood outlets in the cities of Bangkok, Fuzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Seoul, Taipei and Taichung.

Including its 12 own-managed Jumbo Seafood restaurants (six in Singapore, four in Shanghai and one each in Beijing and Xi'an), the total number of Jumbo Seafood restaurants in Asia is now 19.

Through JD F&B, which the group has a 50 per cent equity interest in, the second Jumbo Seafood restaurant in South Korea is located at the rooftop of Didim Town building, Ilsan, about half an hour's drive from Seoul.

The Jumbo Seafood Ilsan restaurant occupies a total floor area of about 760 sq m, with a seating capacity of 170. It also features a 20m outdoor swimming pool for children.

Jumbo group chief executive and executive director Ang Kiam Meng said the group seeks to progressively grow its food and beverage outlets in North Asia.