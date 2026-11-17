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JPMorgan works to fix ‘technical issue’ that triggers online banking delays for major US banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co said some transactions are taking longer to process due to a technical issue while ruling out a cybersecurity breach.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said some transactions are taking longer to process than normal as the bank grapples with a “technical issue.”

Customers still have access to their accounts and funds, the bank said in an emailed statement on Nov 16. The firm is working to resolve it as quickly as possible, according to the statement.

The disruption isn’t tied to a cybersecurity issue, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified citing confidential details.

Tech challenges have been plaguing US companies and entities in recent weeks.

Microsoft faced one of its longest outages last week, with disruptions to Outlook, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence tool. US airlines were hit by one of the longest nationwide shutdowns in decades, with the Federal Aviation Administration saying the ground stop was tied to a router located near El Dorado, Arkansas.

Downdetector had logged more than 3,000 reports of disruption on Nov 16 with JPMorgan.

Other financial firms also saw a spike in reported disruptions including Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co. Zelle, the payments system overseen by Early Warning Services and owned by banks, was also among the apps listed as customers flagged problems.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment, while a Wells Fargo spokesperson had no immediate comment. A Zelle spokesperson said its system isn’t down and is operating as it should.

JPMorgan shares fell 2.6% to $337.26 at 2.45pm in New York, narrowing this year’s gain to 4.7%. Bank of America was down 2.4%, while Wells Fargo dropped 2.2%.

Spokespeople for the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. BLOOMBERG