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The continued presence of Madison Huang has raised concerns among senior executives that she has conflicted loyalties between the company and her father.

SAN FRANCISCO – Madison Huang was yelling. Her father, Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang, had been scheduled to headline a conference in New Delhi in February. Shortly before the event, he had pulled out and tapped a long-time lieutenant, Jay Puri, to attend in his place.

But Nvidia had not buttoned up its plans for the conference, infuriating Madison Huang. On a call before the event, she berated other employees – including Puri – for being unprepared, said three people familiar with the meeting.

Eventually, Puri interrupted and told her he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling at him.

Less than six months later, Puri left his role at Nvidia.

The tense meeting highlighted the powerful and sometimes disruptive role Huang, 35, played at the company her father co-founded, according to more than a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity about the family’s leadership of Nvidia.

Before Jensen Huang resigned last week, Madison had become his de facto chief of staff, with considerable authority over more seasoned executives.

That influence creates an immediate challenge for Colette Kress, Nvidia’s interim CEO, who replaced Jensen Huang after his resignation last week. Kress must quickly determine how much power Madison Huang will have in the company after her father’s exit.

She must also decide what to do about Jensen Huang’s other family members employed at the company: his son, Spencer Huang, and his son-in-law, Nico Caprez.

Huang resigned after revelations that he had had extramarital relationships with an Nvidia executive and a customer that US intelligence concluded was working for Chinese intelligence.

The continued presence of Madison Huang has raised concerns among senior executives that she has conflicted loyalties between the company and her father.

Those concerns were heightened over the last few days as Jensen Huang’s allies in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street started a campaign to reinstate him, and US President Donald Trump said he “would not mind” if Huang returned to his job.

The Huang family – including Jensen, Madison and Spencer, as well as Puri – did not respond to requests for comment.

Jensen Huang, who employees say also has a hot temper, was aware of his daughter’s behaviour.

He occasionally threatened to sic an angry Madison Huang on other employees and told them to be afraid of her, said two people familiar with the comments. And even senior executives thought they could not disagree with her because of her direct line to the boss.

“Nepotism is almost always a bad idea,” said David Yoffie, a Harvard Business School professor who has served on more than dozen corporate boards. “There are few examples of it even working modestly well.”

Jensen Huang has said he was not around much as a father. On a podcast recorded in April, he said he “missed a lot” of Madison’s and Spencer’s childhoods, including “all of their karate tournaments”.

Jensen Huang’s wife, Lori, an accomplished electrical engineer, left her job to raise their children shortly before he co-founded Nvidia in 1993.

His children learnt from an early age to care about Nvidia.

“Both kids have read every shareholder letter, gone to every shareholder meeting, been to every single conference that I’ve ever done,” Jensen Huang said on the podcast. “Despite the fact that I was gone a lot, they found a way to always love the company.”

Huang’s children took winding paths to Nvidia. Madison Huang received her bachelor’s degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and studied baking and wine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015, according to her profile on LinkedIn.

She then managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey for four years. In 2019, she started at London Business School and then joined the family business in 2020.

Spencer, 36, received his bachelor’s degree from Columbia College Chicago, an arts school, in 2013, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He then owned a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, called R&D Cocktail Lab for eight years.

In 2022, he joined Nvidia, where he is now a director of product management for its robotics efforts. He is considered to be quiet and focused on his responsibilities, said seven people familiar with his work.

Caprez, who met Madison Huang at London Business School, joined Nvidia in 2024 and became heavily involved in dealmaking. He has had a meteoric rise through the company, where he is now a vice-president of artificial intelligence infrastructure growth and had attended executive team meetings with Jensen Huang.

The trio has been viewed as an extension of Huang, but Madison Huang has had the most influence.

Huang, whom colleagues called smart and a gifted marketer, is officially a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. She has been known for having sharp insights, getting work done and being a polished representative of the company in public settings.

But in practice, she has acted as a chief of staff for her father and had significant sway over Nvidia’s marketing and communications.

She also joined his quarterly meetings with his executive team, regularly presented to the company’s board and helped build her father’s celebrity image.

About six years ago, Nvidia started marketing itself with a cartoon version of Jensen Huang, internally called “Toy Jensen”. After Madison Huang joined the company in 2020, she pushed its marketing team to use that image of her father more widely, said two people familiar with the discussions.

Nvidia started making pins with Toy Jensen and welcoming new hires with a video of the cartoon. But Toy Jensen unnerved some employees, who worried it made Nvidia seem like a cult.

In March, at its developer conference, Nvidia sold a US$178 (S$229) jumper with Toy Jensen on it. Jensen Huang ended his keynote speech at the conference with a nearly four-minute video of his cartoon self singing at a campfire with robots.

Nvidia stopped marketing itself with the cartoon Huang after he admitted last week that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

In May 2025, Madison Huang played a central role in hiring a crisis communications firm called Heller to help manage her family’s public image.

She has told Nvidia’s communications team it was not doing enough to protect Jensen Huang’s reputation and pushed the team to involve Heller in responses to matters related to her father, said five people familiar with the strategy.

In October 2025, when The New York Times reported on Nvidia’s business with Megaspeed and Jensen Huang’s close relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at the company, Jensen Huang’s daughter pressed Nvidia’s communications team to push back forcefully, while incorporating Heller for support.

The Times later reported that US intelligence had determined Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset, passing information to Beijing. China denies the claim, and Madison Huang has not returned requests for comment.

Madison Huang aggressively promoted and protected her father. And like her father, she was known for her temper. So many employees have complained about her that Nvidia’s human resources department for several months made her start weekly coaching sessions about her management style, said three people familiar with the response.

Over the years, Huang has also clashed with Kress, the company’s chief financial officer who is now also the interim CEO, particularly over investments she was pursuing in robotics companies and deals Caprez wanted to strike with data centre businesses, said four people familiar with the relationships.

As her power inside Nvidia has grown over the past three years, Nvidia employees estimate that more than a dozen key executives have left the company because they disliked working with her.

In meetings with other employees, Huang has yelled at her brother and executives who, on paper, managed her or were above her organisationally. Late in 2025 , as Huang yelled at others on Nvidia’s marketing team, a vice-president had a panic attack and had to leave the call with her, said two people familiar with the meeting.

In March, before Nvidia’s developer conference, Huang ripped into Ian Buck, a vice-president at the company and the inventor of Cuda, a software that allows Nvidia’s chips to be used to train AI.

Buck had not prepared a presentation for a briefing with reporters and had planned to improvise, a person familiar with the meeting said. Huang yelled at him in front of Nvidia’s communications team, and Buck later became upset with his own communications team.

Buck is now considered by some to be a front-runner to permanently succeed Jensen Huang.

He did not respond to requests for comment.

To other employees, the exchange was confirmation of what they already knew: Madison Huang was her father’s daughter. NYTIMES