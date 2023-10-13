Jeff Bezos buys his Florida neighbour’s mansion for $108 million

NEW YORK – Mr Jeff Bezos is adding a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” to his real estate empire, months after buying the house next door.

The Amazon.com founder, the world’s third-richest person, agreed to pay US$79 million (S$108 million) for a seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

That is a 7.1 per cent discount from its May listing price of US$85 million.

Mr Bezos bought the neighbouring home in June for US$68 million.

With the latest purchase, he will gain a roughly 0.7ha property that was built in 2000.

The house last sold for US$28 million in 2014.

Mr Bezos, 59, could still make other purchases in the area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Indian Creek, located in Biscayne Bay and about 13km from South Beach, is known as Billionaire Bunker for being home to investor Carl Icahn, football star Tom Brady and singer Julio Iglesias, as well as Mr Jared Kushner and Ms Ivanka Trump.

Besides the Indian Creek homes, Mr Bezos has homes in Washington, a 3.6ha Beverly Hills mansion he bought for US$165 million in 2020 and an estate in Maui.

His ultra-luxury spending has picked up since he stepped down as Amazon’s chief executive in 2021 and after he separated from Ms MacKenzie Scott.

He owns one of the world’s most expensive superyachts, the Koru, which launched in 2023 and cost an estimated US$500 million to build.

His latest Indian Creek purchase spans roughly 19,000 sq ft, according to the listing.

It includes a pool, a theatre, a library and a wine cellar, according to the listing, and is designed in a style “exuding timeless European glamour”.

Mr Bezos has a nearly US$156 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him one of the richest home owners in the state.

Indian Creek has about 40 residences, a country club and its own police department. BLOOMBERG