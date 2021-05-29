Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO • Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job offers slid last month, data showed yesterday, as the country's battle with Covid-19 continues to batter its economy.

Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell this month, reinforcing expectations that inflation will remain well below the central bank's 2 per cent target.

The government is likely to decide on an extension of state of emergency curbs, clouding the outlook for the fragile recovery.

Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8 per cent last month from 2.6 per cent in March, government data showed yesterday, exceeding a median market forecast of 2.7 per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.09, down from the previous month's 1.1.

"Job offers may have dipped again in May due to the third round of emergency declarations. That may further hold back the recovery in employment," said Mr Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics. "But further ahead, we still expect both employment and the labour force to return to pre-virus levels in the second half of the year as vaccines allow the economy to return to full health."

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide figures, fell 0.2 per cent this month from a year earlier, separate data showed, matching a median market estimate.

Japan's economy shrank in the first quarter and many analysts expect that any rebound in the current quarter will be modest as renewed state of emergency curbs hurt consumption.

Weak domestic demand has stoked fears of a return to deflation even as other major economies see inflation tick up, keeping the Bank of Japan (BOJ) under pressure to maintain massive stimulus.

The expected extension of state of emergency curbs to combat Covid-19 heightens the chance the BOJ will push back the current September deadline for a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

