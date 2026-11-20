Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japan’s annual core inflation accelerated in October and exceeded the central bank’s 2% target for the second straight month.

TOKYO - Japan’s annual core inflation accelerated in October and exceeded the central bank’s 2% target for the second straight month, a sign of broadening price pressures that cements the case for a near-term interest rate.

The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its next two-day policy meeting ending on Dec 18, when many market players expect the central bank to hike its policy rate to 1.5% from the current 1.25%.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which strips away the effect of volatile fresh food, rose 2.2% in October from a year earlier, data showed on Nov 20, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.3% gain. It followed a 2.1% rise in September.

An index that strips away the effects of both volatile fresh food and fuel, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of demand-driven price pressures, rose 2.2% in October from a year earlier after increasing 2.4% in September.

Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, expects inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, to accelerate sharply over the coming months as firms continue to pass on rising raw material costs.

“The upshot is that we now expect the Bank of Japan to lift rates to 2.5% by the middle of next year,” he wrote in a research note.

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import prices from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25% in September after delivering a hike in June – a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept rates steady last month, declaring victory in its 14-year battle to hit its price target. REUTERS