Japan inflation hits 3% for first time since 1991 excluding tax hike impacts

TOKYO – Japan’s core inflation reached 3 per cent for the first time in over three decades excluding tax-hike impacts, yet the spike is unlikely to move the central bank away from its monetary easing stance. 

Consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food prices, climbed 3 per cent in September from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday, matching analysts’ forecast. It was the quickest pace since 1991, excluding the jump in 2014 when prices were impacted by a sales tax hike.   

Despite the extended stretch of price gains beyond its 2 per cent goal, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to stick with its ultra-loose policy, cementing its isolated position in global central banking. Even with inflation spreading beyond energy prices, governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to keep arguing that wages need to increase much more before the BOJ’s price-stability target is met. 

The central bank’s insistence on sticking with rock-bottom interest rates further widens the policy gap between Japan and its global peers. 

Bloomberg Economics analyst Yuki Masujima said: “Looking ahead, we expect core inflation to peak at 3.1 per cent in 4Q, before slowing to 2.8 per cent in 1Q. A weaker yen will likely increase the cost of imports.

“Pushing the other way, nationwide travel subsidies that started Oct 11 may shave as much as 0.25 percentage point from the core gauge.” BLOOMBERG

