Japan imports surge to record on weaker yen, fanning inflation fears

TOKYO - Japan’s imports jumped more than 40 per cent for a fifth straight month in September to hit the largest value on record, data from its Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed on Thursday, as a slump in the yen added to already high fuel import costs.

The surge in imports overwhelmed growth in exports, resulting in a 2 trillion yen (S$19 billion) trade deficit and extending the run of shortfalls to 14 months, which could add to downward pressure on the Japanese currency.

Once welcomed for making exports more competitive, the yen’s excessive weakness is now seen hurting households and retailers by inflating already high prices of imported fuel and food. The yen’s sharp falls also heighten uncertainty for firms in making business decisions.

Markets on Thursday were on high alert on whether Japan will intervene in the currency market again as the yen fell near the key psychological barrier of 150 to the United States dollar.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency market volatility, following the yen’s slide to a fresh 32-year low.

“Recent rapid and one-sided yen declines are undesirable. We absolutely cannot tolerate excessively volatile moves driven by speculative trading,” Mr Suzuki told Parliament on Thursday.

“We will continue to take appropriate steps against excess volatility, while watching currency market developments with a strong sense of urgency,” he said.

Mr Suzuki’s remarks came after the yen hit 149.91 to the dollar in overnight trading, its weakest since 1990. The greenback stood at around 149.84 in early Asia trading on Thursday.

Japan has spent 2.8 trillion yen intervening to sell the dollar and buy the yen - the first time since 1998 - to support the Japanese currency.

The yen has fallen by some 20 per cent to the dollar this year as investors focused on the policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike plan and the Bank of Japan’s pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-loose.

MOF trade data on Thursday showed that Japan’s imports rose 45.9 per cent year on year in September, led by crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, roughly matching economists’ median estimate for a 45 per cent gain.

It was the 20th straight month of gains and amounted to 11 trillion yen in value, the largest on record. It followed a 49.9 per cent gain in the previous month.