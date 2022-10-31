Japan factory output falls for first time in 4 months

TOKYO – Japan’s factory output fell in September for the first time in four months as manufacturers grappled with rising raw materials costs and a global economic slowdown, and is likely to fall again next month before picking up in November, the government said.

In a brighter sign for the world’s third-largest economy, retail sales grew for a seventh consecutive month, raising hope for a sustainable boost in consumption after the easing of Covid-19-related inbound border controls earlier in October.

“While private consumption will continue its recovery from an easing Covid-19 situation and economic reopening, production may stall as worsening overseas economies hit Japanese exports,” said Masato Koike, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Factory output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 per cent in September from a month earlier, government data showed on Monday, deeper than economists’ median forecast of a 1 per cent decline. That marked the first month-on-month fall in four months and followed a 2.7 per cent rise in August.

A 12.4 per cent decline in auto-related production - the sector’s steepest fall in eight months - drove down the overall index.

Automakers and suppliers have struggled with a shortage of semiconductors, exacerbated by Covid-19 lockdown measures in China where many Japanese firms have factories or suppliers. Reuters reported last week that Toyota Motor has told suppliers to lower production targets for 2022.

“While auto production posted a large fall, a surge in the electronics sector’s inventory ratio was also conspicuous, indicating a semiconductor demand slowdown,” said Shintaro Inagaki, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities.

But automakers are disproportionately affected by the chip supply crunch, making their production outlook uncertain, Inagaki said.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to fall another 0.4 per cent in October and rise 0.8 per cent in November.

Covid-induced supply bottlenecks are easing, but demand-side risk from global economic slowdown could drag on output, a METI official said at a media briefing, adding manufacturers’ confidence in the business environment remains weak.

A Reuters corporate survey also showed souring sentiment earlier this month, with inflation among businesses’ major concerns.

While the annual consumer inflation rate was at 3.per cent in September, the prices firms charged each other rose 9.7%per cent in the same month.

Inflationary pressure in import-reliant Japan has been amplified by a prolonged slide in the yen, which hit a 32-year-low against the US dollar this month.

On Friday, the government announced a 39 trillion yen (S$372 billion) stimulus package as an inflation countermeasure funded by an extra budget of 29.6 trillion yen, while the Bank of Japan decided to keep its ultra-loose monetary easing policy unchanged to support the economy, even with the risk of aggravating yen weakness.

Separate data showed retail sales rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year in September, extending a rebound since March when the government ended domestic Covid containment measures. Analysts had expected 4.1 per cent growth.

A further bounce is widely expected in coming months after Japan eased border controls on Oct. 11 for foreign tourists.

“But we may not see a full return to pre-pandemic levels” soon, since Chinese tourists still face strict border controls back home, said Dai-ichi’s Koike.

Economists polled by Reuters last week expected Japan’s economy to expand an annualised 2 per cent in October-December, slightly better than their previous estimate. REUTERS