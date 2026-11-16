It’s important to find your strengths to leverage, a career coach says

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How compatible are you with your job? Can our MBTI help us find one that is?

In this episode, career coach and co-founder of Strengths School Jason Ho sits down with hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann to talk about what to look out for when trying to figure out what career suits you.

While personality tests can serve as a useful guide to point us in the right direction, what you are interested in, might not be what you are good at. The episode discusses how to strike that balance in your career.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction

2:47 Why some people stay in draining jobs

7:00 Job exploration is like food tasting

9:53 Energising vs draining tasks

11:34 How to test new interests without quitting

17:59 The 4 personality archetypes

23:28 The “ICE” framework for finding your career niche

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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