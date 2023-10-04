Israeli firm uses S’pore as base for its aquaculture tech to help meet Asia’s seafood gap

SINGAPORE - Israeli firm Tiran Group is using Singapore as a base to drive the use of technology and innovation to help meet Asia’s demand for food security and clean water.

The company, which began as a shipping and logistics firm in 1997, ventured into aquaculture about a decade ago under a unit called New Horizon.

Today, apart from moving up to 70,000 ship containers annually from Turkey to Israel and back, Tiran is also involved in the aquaculture of red tilapia fish in Israel and freshwater prawns in Asia, namely China and Vietnam.

Mr Haim Avioz, the founder of Tiran Group, told The Straits Times during a visit to Singapore in mid-September that the global demand for seafood continues to rise, led by consumers in Asia, home to 60 per cent of the world’s population.

There is now a global crisis in fisheries caused by over-fishing and climate change. Aquatech, or farming using innovative technology, can plug this gap and is projected to be the primary source of seafood in the future.

“We are already active with prawn farms in China, Vietnam and Singapore,” said Mr Avioz, chief executive officer of Tiran and New Horizon.

“We are already selling our products to Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brunei and more, and are looking into the Indonesia, India and Philippines markets.”

The demand for newly hatched prawns from China alone is worth more than US$100 billion (S$137.5 billion) a year, but only US$5 billion of it is met currently, he said.

In Singapore, Tiran is working with Opal Resources Farm to breed and sell broodlings of its freshwater prawns that give birth only to male prawns which are larger.

Tiran holds a global patent to a temporary gene silencing technology developed at the National Institute of Biotechnology at Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.

The technology, which does not use any hormones or chemicals and does not involve any genetic modifications, produces higher yield of male-only prawns with a very low mortality rate. They are also less vulnerable to virus attacks.

An economic analysis showed that income from an all-male population culture was about 60 per cent more than that from mixed and all-female populations. This is because the size of a male prawn is more than double that of a female prawn, Mr Avioz said.

Typically, it takes more than seven or eight months for prawns to be cultured to commercial size. During this period, a female prawn can grow up to 40g, while a male one can grow beyond 100g.

Singapore was chosen as a base for its global and regional connectivity, which means shorter delivery time to the target markets and cheaper air freight cost. Regulations are also easy to understand and straightforward, Mr Avioz said.

He has also approached the Singapore Food Agency to collaborate on fish farming using its water-saving system.

Singapore, he said, can replicate Tiran’s 150 tonne-per-year aquaculture farm in Nir David, Israel. The farm is housed in a 2,800 sq m insulated building, run by MegaFlow Technology, a patented technology which introduces fresh air into water while stripping carbon dioxide from it.

“The farm is rigged for constant weekly harvest of about 3 tonnes with limited personnel. There are only two persons operating the farm, with temporary help at harvest time,” Mr Avioz said.