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Can colleagues ever be your friends, does your MBTI and your job match, plus delving into ETFs v Reits v SSBs.

Synopsis: Every Monday, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with hosts Sue-Ann Tan and See Kai Wen.

Ever wondered if you can find true friendship in the office?

We explore the boundaries of workplace friendships, discuss the risk of mixing work with personal relationships (even with your podcast co-host), and why office dynamics can often mirror toxic school cliques.

Can personality tests like the MBTI help determine the best job for you? Career coach and co-founder of Strengths School Jason Ho joins us to discuss why your interests may not always align with your natural skills.

We also talk about how to successfully strike a balance between passion and practical strengths in your professional life.

Are wedding proposals in Singapore not romantic anymore?

Kai Wen and guest host Isabelle discuss how shifting societal norms in Singapore have changed wedding proposals. Are elaborate gestures are still necessary? Or is it the underlying effort what truly counts?

ETFs, REITs, SSBs, T-bills - what do they all mean?

In this episode, we break down different investment assets to help you compare which ones are right for your portfolio with SGX director of capital market development Emelia Tan.

We also explore the rising popularity of ETFs, strategies for effective diversification, and the potential returns of the SGX versus the US stock market.

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Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg) and See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.