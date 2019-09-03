Is this the missing link in achieving your wealth goals?

We have all read about ways to build our wealth in the long term, but few of us actually know how to get down to it.

According to the AIA Affluence Barometer 2019, more than three in five of the affluent in Singapore are not confident about their ability to grow their wealth in the future. Among them, almost three in four attributed this lack of confidence to growing investment uncertainties driven by global market volatility and weak economic growth.

A lack of financial knowledge and insufficient time to improve one’s knowledge of financial matters are factors that may also dampen one’s confidence in creating wealth. Despite this, wealth growth remains a top priority for the majority of Singapore’s affluent.

This creates an action gap where the "how to" becomes the missing link in creating more wealth for the future. To address this, AIA has engineered a product that takes on the complexities of investing for you without losing sight of the importance of financial protection.

Introducing AIA Platinum Wealth Elite, a wealth management solution that combines the expertise of globally-recognised institutional asset managers and AIA's long-standing experience of protecting the lives of millions across Asia to deliver a balanced solution for wealth creation and protection. With this, you can reach your wealth goals confidently and effortlessly.

A world-class solution that invests with you

The key value proposition of this product is that it provides you with unparalleled access to the expertise of world-class institutional asset managers, usually reserved for institutional investors.

By leveraging the strategies and expertise of hand-picked institutional investment partners Baillie Gifford, Blackrock and Wellington Management, AIA is able to create a unique investment proposition targeted at delivering long-term sustainable investment outcomes.

Your portfolio will be actively managed under the professional oversight of AIA Investments, one of the largest asset managers in Asia Pacific. Their investment philosophy focuses on remaining nimble to opportunistic investments, ensuring that value and quality are delivered in the long run.

Whatever your wealth goals may be, you can boost your investment confidence knowing that this plan invests with your future in mind.

Bespoke wealth solutions

Our goals and needs are all unique. Often, a one-size-fits-all plan just doesn't cut it. At different junctures in life, we will have differing financial goals, needs and even cash flow preferences. AIA Platinum Wealth Elite is built with flexibility and stability in mind. It focuses on understanding your needs and preferences first, before offering the right investment portfolio.

The plan offers three bespoke portfolios — AIA Elite Conservative, AIA Elite Balanced and AIA Elite Adventurous — each carefully researched and well diversified across a mix of equities and bonds to suit your needs and risk preferences.

AIA has simplified the entire process of selecting a suitable portfolio through the “iProfiler”, a digital interactive planner that takes you through a series of questions before reaching a portfolio recommendation.

If you’re looking at building a retirement plan, AIA Platinum Wealth Elite has features that allows you to supplement your regular retirement income in your golden years. You have the option of withdrawing up to five per cent of your policy value every year from the 11th policy year onwards or after your premium payment term ends, whichever is later1.

This plan also offers other customisable features, giving you the financial comfort to meet life's daily demands as you work towards achieving your goals. One such feature is customised premium contribution2, which gives you the flexibility to choose between a single premium or regular premium for five years with the option to extend it to up to 20 years at the time of purchase.

Protect your legacy

As your personal wealth grows, it becomes more important to protect what you have built for those you love. The AIA Affluence Barometer 2019 found that 81 per cent of the affluent with children plan to pass on their legacy, but only 12 per cent have sufficient plans in place3.

AIA Platinum Wealth Elite offers a solution to your legacy planning needs with a lifetime of wealth protection. Under the High Life Protection feature, customers are covered against unforeseen death and terminal illness up to the age of 122. You can be assured that your family will be well taken care of and your legacy passed down smoothly should the unforeseen occur.

The plan includes a No Lapse Privilege4 to protect your wealth amid economic uncertainties in the market. This feature guarantees your protection for at least the first 15 years, regardless of the performance of your funds as long as all premium payments are made when they fall due.

Growing and preserving your financial standing is important. With experience serving more than 33 million customers worldwide for over 100 years, AIA strives to protect and grow your wealth so you and your loved ones can feel more assured of the future.

