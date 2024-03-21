Commentary

Is it possible to glide your way to retirement in S’pore? Here’s a look at some investment offerings

Chor Khieng Yuit
Senior Business Correspondent
For those who are close to retirement, it is never too late to start planning, says the writer. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 10:11 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 06:30 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Retirement may seem a long way off for some of us, but it is never too early to plan for when we stop working.

And, for those of us who are close to retirement, it is never too late to start planning either.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top