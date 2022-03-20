Is ESG mere marketing hype?

Do a quick Google search on unit trusts and investment funds and inevitably something with an ESG (environmental, social and governance) theme will pop up. It's not a particularly new theme, I would dare to venture, and is in most part a sensible approach to investing. The socially responsible have been shunning direct investments in "sin" stocks such as alcohol, gambling or tobacco firms for many years.

Fast forward to 2022 and with extreme weather events happening more frequently, investors are more attuned to the impact of climate change or the "E" in ESG. But the "S" and "G" are making their way to the forefront of their consciousness too. "Social" includes areas such as the firm's gender and age-based diversity, employment turnover as well as its relationships with suppliers, customers and the wider community.