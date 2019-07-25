Investors wary despite renewed US-China talks

The Singapore stock market rose yesterday morning, tracking Wall Street gains amid renewed US-China trade talks.

But declines later in the day suggested other worries may be weighing on investors' minds instead.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan said: "While the resumption of trade talks appears to mitigate any near-term deterioration in US-China tensions, the prudent investor will not get carried away, seeing as a meaningful deal still seems a long way off at this point in time. Global growth has already been stifled by the protracted impasse between the world's two largest economies, along with the imposed tariffs, and investors need not look further than the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) repeated downgrades to its global growth forecasts."

The IMF further downgraded its global growth outlook overnight to 3.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent next year, both down by 0.1 percentage point from its April projections. It also said policy "missteps" on trade and Brexit could derail the expected rebound next year.

ING economists Nicholas Mapa and Prakash Sakpal said: "The balance of economic risks remains tipped towards growth as reflected by another downgrade by the IMF of its global growth outlook." They said traders remain anxious ahead of the European Central Bank meeting and next week's Fed meeting.

The Straits Times Index in Singapore fell 0.14 per cent or 4.69 points to close at 3,368.44. Losers outpaced gainers, with 223 stocks that slid versus 194 on higher ground.

A total of 1.45 billion shares worth $1.04 billion changed hands.

Nico Steel was heavily traded with over 100 million shares changing hands, lifting it to the top of the volumes table. Its counter closed at 0.5 cent, up by 25 per cent or 0.1 cent.









Another active stock was SingTel, with 52.3 million shares traded, after its leadership defended the telco's investments at an annual general meeting.

But the counter, trading cum dividend, retreated from its opening and day high of $3.52 to close at $3.46, down 1.71 per cent or six cents.

Yoma Strategic Holdings lost 2.6 per cent or one cent to 37.5 cents.

It announced widened first quarter net losses. It incurred a net loss of US$13.3 million (S$18 million) for its first quarter ended June 30, deepened from the US$5.6 million net loss a year ago. Revenue shrank 11.5 per cent to US$18.6 million.

Bright spots on the bourse included mainboard-listed MTQ Corporation, gaining 7.14 per cent or 1.5 cents to 22.5 cents.