Investors more upbeat after Monday blues

Investors had second thoughts yesterday after Monday's bloodletting and moved back into the market with more optimism.

The better mood was helped by news that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will go ahead with a visit to the United States tomorrow for trade talks that had appeared dead and buried after President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports.

That sent the Straits Times Index (STI) plunging on Monday. Remisier Ernest Lim noted that the "knee-jerk reaction was larger than expected".

Yesterday's improved sentiment allowed the STI to overturn a little of Monday's 3 per cent slide to close at 3,312.52, up 21.90 points or 0.67 per cent. Markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia also closed higher, but South Korea and Japan fell.

Trading here clocked in at 1.05 billion shares worth $1.15 billion, with gainers outpacing decliners 279 to 142, while 27 of the 30 benchmark stocks ended in the black.

Global Invacom Group (GInva) was the Singapore bourse's most traded of the day. The satellite communications equipment provider surged by as much as 16 per cent during early trading before the company said it had won US$6 million (S$8.2 million) in contracts to supply direct-to-home satellite units.

GInva closed at 8.5 cents, a rise of 37.1 per cent, with 50 million shares traded.

Genting Singapore was the STI's most traded, closing flat at 95 cents on trade of 33 million shares. It will release its first-quarter earnings after the market closes tomorrow.

The local banks, which all fell by around 3.9 per cent on Monday, made up some of those losses.

DBS added 0.9 per cent to $26.77, OCBC rose 0.7 per cent to $11.57, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) advanced 0.6 per cent to $26.

OCBC Investment Research's Carmen Lee said DBS and UOB "have already corrected sharply and are now below our recommended re-entry price levels".

Mr Lim suggested to his clients to consider buying OCBC's shares following Monday's dip, with the bank due to release earnings on Friday.

Utilities and telecommunications were among the other big winners yesterday. China Everbright Water gained 4.8 per cent to 43.5 cents, while Singtel advanced 1.9 per cent to close at $3.16.

Caution is the watchword. One trader said: "If you must, nibble but don't gobble up stocks after Monday's sell-off. Otherwise, it would not hurt much to stay on the sidelines."