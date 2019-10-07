Investments made good: the Feng Ming way

Having been in the building and construction industry for over three decades, infrastructure builders Feng Ming Construction has always held the traditional view that corporate giving is a form of goodwill, and believed in expecting nothing in return.

While a laudable philosophy that many business owners would share, there was an issue of sustaining these efforts, particularly during economically challenging times ― even though in difficult times, the ones most affected are those who need help the most.

“Corporate giving is usually one area where the budget is cut during lull periods,” says its business development director Brian Lim, 34, who drives the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. “But by transforming your perspective of giving back to be a form of investment in your company, corporate giving can be made more sustainable and even impactful, regardless of the times.”

This thinking has helped to elevate its philosophy of giving with good intentions to one that includes good business sense too, making their contributions more thoughtful not just for society, but for the company as well.

For example, when Feng Ming was revamping its safety initiative, it considered a simple giving initiative involving the giving of data cards to its team of 200 migrant workers. The gift was a gesture of appreciation to its staff that also served the purpose of reminding them of their families back home. The company wanted to reinforce this familial bond to promote the safety culture within the company.

“The emotional bond is one of the strongest motivating factor for a human. Facilitating an avenue for them to connect with their families provided an opportunity for us to establish a cognitive link between safe work practices and seeing their loved ones. That way, when they thought of their families, they would remember that good safety practices would bring them home to their loved ones,” explains Mr Lim.

Give to invest

Mr Lim attributes the company’s transformation to the Company of Good (CoG) at the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC). In November 2017, he successfully applied for the CoG Fellowship, a five-month programme that enables high-potential business professionals to plan and drive strategic corporate giving in their respective organisations.

During the CoG Fellowship, representatives from various companies, fields and industries got to learn about the giving landscape, hear from corporate giving practitioners and mentors in Singapore, and connect with like-minded individuals from other industries. At the end of it, they came up with action projects and presented them to their own companies to demonstrate how they would kick-start or improve their respective organisation’s corporate giving initiatives.

With the experience in the CoG Fellowship, Feng Ming was able to change its mindset and take its first steps towards a strategic and sustainable approach to corporate giving.

The establishment of the Feng Ming Scholarship with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in 2018 is an example. Open to first-year students from low-income households and enrolled in SIT’s Bachelor of Engineering with honours in civil engineering programme, the scholarship of $7,500 goes towards the recipient’s education expenses, such as tuition fees or course materials expenses, with a 10- to 12-week industry induction at Feng Ming.

“We see this scholarship not only as one way to benefit the community, but also as a talent-building programme for the industry,” says Mr Lim, who cites difficulty in engaging local interns with strong technical knowledge and good presentation skills in the civil engineering field.

The benefits of corporate giving with an investment approach to the company can be both measurable and immeasurable, he adds.

While awarding the scholarship is an act of goodwill, it can also be regarded as an aspect that brings about measurable benefit, in terms of reducing training and hiring hours, when the recipient begins a career in the industry. This is because scholarships are only awarded after candidates go through a rigorous screening process and the recipient has already undergone on-the-job training during the induction period.

Meaningful efforts



Staff of Feng Ming Construction painting walls during a CSR collaboration with staff from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Nippon Paint, which are both part of the Company of Good. PHOTO: FENG MING CONSTRUCTION



Feng Ming has since sought initiatives and ways to make giving meaningful and a worthy investment.

Upgrading transitional housing in collaboration with other CoG members for the Asian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA), a non-profit social service agency, was one way of integrating corporate giving into Feng Ming's business operations.

Making use of in-house expertise in painting for this volunteering work drew a positive response from the employees. They felt this form of engagement gave meaning to their work and even requested for more of such opportunities.

Mr Lim also sought to do more when it comes to their traditional appreciation lunches for the company’s employees, which include construction workers who work tirelessly at the construction sites. Together with his CSR team, they have added simple informative elements to such dining events. For example, in its recent seventh lunar month celebrations, the company incorporated talks on safety awareness and wellness, and added a dash of excitement with games and prizes. This enabled participants to gain essential safety knowledge and bond with one another over the interactive sessions.

Collaborate for success

Being in the CoG Fellowship has also enabled Mr Lim, through his work at Feng Ming, to create connections that help expand the scope of giving through collaborative efforts.

In January this year, the company started Project Refresh, a collaboration with Samwoh (its business partner), TSMP Law Corporation (its appointed law firm which is also a Champion of Good 2018 with CoG), the Building and Construction Authority, and Lighthouse Club Singapore (a charitable society in the construction industry), to collect usable pre-loved items for migrant workers in the construction industry.

Initiatives such as this not only offer migrant workers a better quality of life with usable items such as electronics goods and accessories and menswear and men’s accessories, but also contribute to building stronger relationships among participants from the various companies in similar industries.

Moving forward, Mr Lim aims to continue to look out for opportunities to engage the community and contribute to it. He endeavours to focus more on working with its relevant communities to benefit those in the vicinity of the company’s construction sites. This approach of engagement will set the way to open more doors to more meaningful ways to give.