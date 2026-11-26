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Investment-linked insurance v participating plans: What drives demand and which suits you better

Former financial adviser Bobby Sim says that high commissions heavily incentivised insurance agents to push ILPs.

SINGAPORE – After spending nearly a decade selling investment-linked insurance policies (ILPs) – hybrid products that combine investing with insurance coverage – former financial adviser Bobby Sim said the experience was “one of the reasons why I could not stay in the industry”.

Sim, who worked at Manulife and later advisory firm Finexis, shared that high commissions, particularly in the first two years, heavily incentivised insurance agents to push ILPs.

“Most of us sold what the company recommended, without fully understanding the returns behind the product,” he said.

“I am not saying every agent is bad. But if you look at net returns after fees, most of the ILPs I saw did worse than simply putting the money into the S&P 500.”

That experience shaped his personal financial planning – he now keeps his investments separate from his family’s insurance protection needs.

“When you mix the two in one product, you usually get a worse version of both,” he noted.

That said, Sim feels that ILPs may still suit three types of buyers: those who lack the discipline not to spend their money; those with an agent who consistently beats the market after fees; and those who lack the bandwidth to manage their own finances and prefer leaving both insurance and investments to a trusted adviser.

Buyers are still signing up

Latest figures from the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA) show that new life insurance sales from ILPs – measured by weighted new business premiums – rose 22.6% year on year to $2.51 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

These plans made up 46% of all new sales, up from 43% over the same period in 2025 and 37% in 2024.

P articipating (par) life insurance policies also recorded growth, with weighted new sales rising 5.7% to $1.24 billion over the same nine-month period.

Par plans accounted for 23% of all new sales in the first nine months of 2026, down slightly from 25% in 2024 and 2025.

These plans fall into three categories: whole life insurance, endowment savings plans and retirement income plans.

Rachel Luo, senior director of sales at Manulife Advisory Group, said interest in ILPs and par plans is driven by greater awareness of long-term financial planning, concerns about rising costs and longevity, and a desire for structure and discipline.

She added that many consumers lack the time, knowledge and confidence to manage a portfolio actively.

While both types of policies have investment components, they work differently, and the choice between an ILP and a par plan ultimately comes down to how much risk a consumer can bear.

ILPs versus par plans

Helen Shen, group head of products at Singlife, said ILPs bundle insurance protection with market exposure through investment sub-funds.

A policy’s value depends on the performance of the funds, minus insurance coverage and other fees.

Returns fluctuate with the market, and policyholders bear all the investment risk.

These products therefore suit customers who are comfortable riding out market cycles for potentially higher returns and want more flexibility to choose their own funds, Shen noted.

Manulife’s Luo sees interest in ILPs among younger and mid-career working adults, noting that these clients have longer investment horizons and are just starting to build their wealth and protection portfolios.

Unlike ILPs, which have no guaranteed cash value, par plans have a portion that is guaranteed.

Policyholders pay premiums that go into the insurer’s participating fund.

They share in the fund’s profits and receive a combination of guaranteed benefits and non-guaranteed bonuses.

The guaranteed portion – known as the guaranteed surrender value – is smaller if they cash out early, while the full guaranteed benefit is paid if they hold to maturity.

In exchange for that stability, policyholders have no say in asset selection – the insurer decides how the money is invested across a portfolio of assets.

Shen noted that the “sweet spot” for par plans lies in balancing guaranteed benefits with non-guaranteed bonuses to boost total returns.

She added that this balance suits customers who are cautious about market volatility and want stability without giving up growth potential.

These customers are typically more focused on protecting and managing their wealth over the longer term, Shen said.

Luo pointed out that young families may buy whole life par plans to safeguard against the loss of a breadwinner’s income due to death, total and permanent disability or critical illness.

Separately, endowment par policies are commonly used to fund children’s future education.

Meanwhile, mid-career clients may use retirement income par plans for retirement planning, while individuals with more established financial portfolios may use whole life par policies for legacy planning, such as leaving a guaranteed inheritance for their children, Luo noted.

No financial plan is static. Shen commented that as customers move through different life stages and their financial needs evolve, they may require a mix of solutions to balance growth, protection and certainty.

“These approaches are not mutually exclusive,” she added.

“Ultimately, the choice between ILPs and par plans depends on an individual’s financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite.”

A convenient bundle

For Manulife policyholder Anthony Lo, an ILP was “an educational experience”.

Lo appreciated having insurance coverage and investment options bundled in one plan, and the flexibility to decide how he wanted to invest his money.

He stressed that buyers must look beyond the investment component to account for insurance coverage, fees and charges.

“My personal experience is that ILPs are generally more suited to longer-term financial goals rather than short-term savings needs,” he said, noting that returns are not guaranteed and policy values can rise or fall with the markets.

A costly trap

While that two-in-one convenience worked for Lo, those very fees and lock-in charges turned an ILP into a costly trap for former agent Ang Jian Hui.

A relative convinced him to buy an ILP when he was younger.

However, after reading through and understanding the policy, he wanted to withdraw but could not because “I had to pay so much and forfeit my investment inside due to the lock-in charges”.

Ang shared that he waited eight years to break even.

“I felt like I wasted eight years,” he added.

When he was an agent, Ang avoided selling ILPs, opting instead to recommend endowment plans for clients who are not disciplined to save, and term plans for insurance protection needs.

For him, ILPs are expensive all-in-one products where higher investment fees and insurance charges could erode returns.

Know what you are buying

Bobby Sim, a former financial adviser who now runs his own durian business, says consumers have to understand the plans they are buying. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BOBBY SIM

Regardless of which option they choose, the onus falls on buyers to understand what they are signing up for.

“Before you invest in any financial product, invest in your own knowledge first,” said Sim, who now runs his own durian business.

“Nobody cares about your money more than you do.”