Investing for a changing world

Some investable themes for the sustainability agenda

As investors, we are committed to finding high-conviction investable ideas2. We believe that a long-term theme, such as sustainability, requires taking a long-term view, and we invest in companies only after thorough research that incorporates detailed ESG analysis while employing discipline on valuation.

Following the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, climate and environmental topics are top of mind for many investors1.

Within climate, the challenge of cutting carbon emissions has moved high up on the sustainability agenda as one of the largest and most pressing themes. The global effort to limit the rise in temperatures will take several decades of transition and require trillions of dollars of new investment across a wide range of economic activities.



Decarbonisation requires significant investment in the development and deployment of renewable energy sources. And decarbonisation will result in a general shift towards electrification, a trend that will drive growth across many industries. Electric vehicles will be one of the most visible signs of this change.



Electrification and other efficiency innovations will also spur activity in other types of infrastructure, such as commercial and residential buildings, where more efficient construction will help drive down energy consumption.



Improvements in efficiency will impact sectors ranging from infrastructure to agriculture. Technology will have a large role to play in making many industries more sustainable.

Conclusion

Transitioning to a sustainable and inclusive economy requires an enormous investment. We remain committed to growing our sustainable investing capabilities significantly in the coming years, and to help investors make better sustainable investing choices. By taking ESG factors into account in our investments, we – and our clients – can enable capital flows to the companies which are building a more sustainable future.

Forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations, and may or may not come to pass. They are for illustrative purposes only and serve as an indication of what may occur. Given the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forecasts, projections or other forward statements, actual events, results or performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated.

