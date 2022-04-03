Young, smart, but not savvy investors

Young people are seen as the most tech savvy among us but it is notable how many of them can be so easily duped into putting their money into fake online investments if the inducements are enticing enough.

One online advert that promotes an unknown company with "award-winning products and trading platforms" is enough to convince many that it is legitimate despite the obvious red flags that scream "scam", such as a ludicrous promise to pay out guaranteed and risk-free returns of up to 5 per cent every week.